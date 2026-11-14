Normal’s retail scene is busy right now, with several front-line and lead roles open across big national brands. Good mix of entry-level and step-up management jobs if you like working with people.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Normal, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep trucks on the road while leading customer service at a busy travel stop. This role mixes sales, light management, and hands-on customer support, with tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and quarterly bonuses.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Normal, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Run the photo department, help customers with prints and passport photos, and support FedEx/Western Union services. Good fit if you like tech, staying organized, and steady customer interaction, with benefits available and flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Normal, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $19 – $29/hour

Application window: Open until 01/14/2027

Lead store operations, staffing, and customer service for a busy CVS/pharmacy. This is a solid step-up role if you have retail leadership experience and want full-time hours plus a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 200 North Greenbriar Rd Suite C, Normal, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $17.50/hour starting pay

Coordinate truck deliveries, merchandising, and a small team while keeping the store clean and customer-friendly. Great for someone with 1 year retail and 6 months leadership who wants growth, an employee discount, and access to a wide range of benefits based on hours and service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.