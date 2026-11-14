undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Normal, IL
Looking for a dog in Normal, IL? These adoptable pups are waiting at local rescues for a family to love. All they need now is someone to say, “You’re home.”
Ashley Olsen
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $299
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, spayed, microchipped (registration included), on parasite prevention; dogs over 6 months are heartworm tested. Vet and microchip records provided by email (paper on request).
If you’re ready for a smart young shepherd mix, Ashley could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Ashley Olsen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Franklin
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided to adopters.
A classic doodle-type mix, Franklin is ready for a home that loves walks and cuddle time.
👉 Meet Franklin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noel
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Up to date on vaccines, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records shared with adopters.
If you love active, smart herding breeds, Noel may be a great match.
👉 Meet Noel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oscar
- Breed: French Bulldog mix
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $599
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.
Oscar is a compact, charming youngster looking for his own couch to hog.
👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cindy
- Breed: Rottweiler mix
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $299
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records available.
If you love big, loyal dogs, Cindy could be the one for you.
👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivy
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.
Ivy is another beautiful herding-breed mix hoping for an active, loving home.
👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Amos
- Breed: Toy/Teacup Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records shared with adopters.
A tiny poodle mix, Amos is ideal for someone wanting a small companion dog.
👉 Meet Amos and apply to adopt on adoptapet
McChicken
- Breed: Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (about 8 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 4 pounds (very tiny)
- Color: White
- Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue
- Personality: Happy, friendly, easygoing; has done well with people and dogs of all sizes; has been around a 12-year-old child and did well.
McChicken is a tiny gentleman with a big, sweet heart, looking for a gentle home that will keep him safe due to his small size.
👉 Meet McChicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tortellini
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 6 pounds
- Color: Silver & Tan (classic Yorkie colors)
- Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue
- Personality: Playful, enjoys toys and bully sticks, cuddly, sleeps quietly all night, takes treats gently, enjoys walks.
- Training: Working on housetraining.
Tortellini is a tiny, loving companion who would enjoy playtime, walks, and lots of lap time.
👉 Meet Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lincoln
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.
Another doodle-type mix, Lincoln is ready to join a family who loves an affectionate, medium-to-large dog.
👉 Meet Lincoln and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hunniegh
- Breed: Miniature Poodle / Small Mixed Breed
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $399
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps
- Personality needs: Would do best in a calm, quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace; needs a low-key environment, extra patience, and lots of love.
- Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records available.
If you have a peaceful home and a gentle heart, Hunniegh could blossom with you.
👉 Meet Hunniegh and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jubilee
- Breed: Dachshund mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 6 pounds
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
- Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue
- Personality: Shy and still building confidence; happiest with a quiet space, cozy bed, and a few favorite toys; has been making progress with her foster.
Jubilee needs a patient adopter who can help her learn that people are safe and love is forever.
👉 Meet Jubilee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. You can also share their links with friends and family—your share might be the reason a pup finds a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.