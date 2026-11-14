Looking for a dog in Normal, IL? These adoptable pups are waiting at local rescues for a family to love. All they need now is someone to say, “You’re home.”

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, spayed, microchipped (registration included), on parasite prevention; dogs over 6 months are heartworm tested. Vet and microchip records provided by email (paper on request).

If you’re ready for a smart young shepherd mix, Ashley could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Ashley Olsen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix

Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided to adopters.

A classic doodle-type mix, Franklin is ready for a home that loves walks and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Franklin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Up to date on vaccines, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records shared with adopters.

If you love active, smart herding breeds, Noel may be a great match.

👉 Meet Noel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog mix

French Bulldog mix Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $599

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.

Oscar is a compact, charming youngster looking for his own couch to hog.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Rottweiler mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $299

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records available.

If you love big, loyal dogs, Cindy could be the one for you.

👉 Meet Cindy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.

Ivy is another beautiful herding-breed mix hoping for an active, loving home.

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Toy/Teacup Poodle mix

Toy/Teacup Poodle mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: White

White Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records shared with adopters.

A tiny poodle mix, Amos is ideal for someone wanting a small companion dog.

👉 Meet Amos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle mix

Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (about 8 years)

(about 8 years) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 4 pounds (very tiny)

About (very tiny) Color: White

White Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Personality: Happy, friendly, easygoing; has done well with people and dogs of all sizes; has been around a 12-year-old child and did well.

McChicken is a tiny gentleman with a big, sweet heart, looking for a gentle home that will keep him safe due to his small size.

👉 Meet McChicken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

(about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 6 pounds

About Color: Silver & Tan (classic Yorkie colors)

Silver & Tan (classic Yorkie colors) Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Personality: Playful, enjoys toys and bully sticks, cuddly, sleeps quietly all night, takes treats gently, enjoys walks.

Playful, enjoys toys and bully sticks, cuddly, sleeps quietly all night, takes treats gently, enjoys walks. Training: Working on housetraining.

Tortellini is a tiny, loving companion who would enjoy playtime, walks, and lots of lap time.

👉 Meet Tortellini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix

Golden Retriever / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Health: Vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records provided.

Another doodle-type mix, Lincoln is ready to join a family who loves an affectionate, medium-to-large dog.

👉 Meet Lincoln and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Poodle / Small Mixed Breed

Miniature Poodle / Small Mixed Breed Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $399

Shelter: Pet Central Helps

Personality needs: Would do best in a calm, quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace; needs a low-key environment, extra patience, and lots of love.

Would do best in a where she can settle in at her own pace; needs a low-key environment, extra patience, and lots of love. Health: Vaccinated, spayed, microchipped, on parasite prevention; heartworm tested if over 6 months. Records available.

If you have a peaceful home and a gentle heart, Hunniegh could blossom with you.

👉 Meet Hunniegh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

(about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 6 pounds

About Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Shelter: Wish Bone Canine Rescue

Personality: Shy and still building confidence; happiest with a quiet space, cozy bed, and a few favorite toys; has been making progress with her foster.

Jubilee needs a patient adopter who can help her learn that people are safe and love is forever.

👉 Meet Jubilee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. You can also share their links with friends and family—your share might be the reason a pup finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.