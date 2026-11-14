Looking for a new feline friend in Normal, IL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Pet Central Helps for someone to bring them home and love them.

All cats from Pet Central Helps are:

Up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations

Spayed or neutered

Microchipped (registration included)

(registration included) Current on parasite prevention

You’ll receive copies of their vet and microchip records by email (paper copies available if you ask).

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

If you’re interested in Crowley, fill out the brief Adopter Survey on his page by clicking “Apply for Adoption.”

👉 Meet Crowley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

To learn more about Mable and see if she’s a match for your home, complete the Adopter Survey on her listing.

👉 Meet Mable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

Interested in Willow? Start by filling out the Adopter Survey on her page so the shelter can learn more about you.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

To meet Gumdrop, head to her listing and complete the quick Adopter Survey by clicking “Apply for Adoption.”

👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or Red/White

Orange or Red/White Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

If CandyCorn caught your eye, you can let the shelter know by filling out the Adopter Survey on his page.

👉 Meet CandyCorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $145

Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)

Ready to learn more about Richie? Visit his listing and complete the Adopter Survey to get started.

👉 Meet Richie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To ask general questions about any of these cats, you can reach out to Pet Central Helps through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, then follow up by phone or email as provided by the shelter.

If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please share these kitties with friends and family, or consider filling out an application today—your new best friend could be waiting at the shelter.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.