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🐱 Friendly Normal, IL Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Normal, IL? These adoptable cats are waiting at Pet Central Helps for someone to bring them home and love them.
All cats from Pet Central Helps are:
- Up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations
- Spayed or neutered
- Microchipped (registration included)
- Current on parasite prevention
You’ll receive copies of their vet and microchip records by email (paper copies available if you ask).
Crowley
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $145
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
If you’re interested in Crowley, fill out the brief Adopter Survey on his page by clicking “Apply for Adoption.”
👉 Meet Crowley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $145
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
To learn more about Mable and see if she’s a match for your home, complete the Adopter Survey on her listing.
👉 Meet Mable and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
Interested in Willow? Start by filling out the Adopter Survey on her page so the shelter can learn more about you.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gumdrop
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $145
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
To meet Gumdrop, head to her listing and complete the quick Adopter Survey by clicking “Apply for Adoption.”
👉 Meet Gumdrop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CandyCorn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or Red/White
- Adoption fee: $145
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
If CandyCorn caught your eye, you can let the shelter know by filling out the Adopter Survey on his page.
👉 Meet CandyCorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Richie
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $145
- Shelter: Pet Central Helps (Normal, IL)
Ready to learn more about Richie? Visit his listing and complete the Adopter Survey to get started.
👉 Meet Richie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To ask general questions about any of these cats, you can reach out to Pet Central Helps through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, then follow up by phone or email as provided by the shelter.
If you’re in or near Normal, IL, please share these kitties with friends and family, or consider filling out an application today—your new best friend could be waiting at the shelter.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.