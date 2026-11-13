Normal’s admin and front desk scene is busy right now, especially in legal aid and healthcare. If you’re organized, kind, and good with people (and maybe languages), these are worth a look.

Employer: The Immigration Project

The Location: Normal, IL (in-person; may also work from Champaign or Springfield)

(in-person; may also work from Champaign or Springfield) Type: Part-time (up to 29 hours/week )

(up to ) Pay: $17.20 – $26.87/hour, based on experience

Help welcome new clients seeking immigration legal and social services, with a focus on serving French-speaking community members. Great fit if you’re bilingual in English/French, like front desk work, and want flexible hours plus PTO, 401(k), and a flexible schedule.

Employer: The Immigration Project

The Location: Normal, IL (in-person; may also work from Champaign or Springfield)

(in-person; may also work from Champaign or Springfield) Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week )

(around ) Pay: $17.20 – $26.87/hour, based on experience

Front-line role helping Spanish- and French-speaking clients connect with immigration legal and social services. Ideal if you’re trilingual (English/Spanish/French) and want steady hours, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and flexible scheduling in a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Elevate Eye Care (Sugar Creek Vision)

(Sugar Creek Vision) Location: Normal, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of a busy optometry clinic—greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling visits, and helping with insurance and basic admin tasks. Good match if you have strong customer service skills, like working on a team, and enjoy a patient-focused, clinic setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.