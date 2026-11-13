🚧 Southbound Linden St. closed Nov 16–23 for water work

Starting Monday, November 16 at 7 a.m., southbound Linden Street in Normal will be closed between Vernon Avenue and Stewart Street for a water main improvement project.

Southbound traffic will be detoured:

From Mulberry St.

To Kingsley St.

To Beaufort St.

Back to Vernon Ave.

There will also be a lane reduction on eastbound Vernon Avenue between Broadway and Linden Street for the same project.

The work is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 23, weather permitting.

If you drive in this area, allow extra time, follow the detour signs, and use caution.

Questions? Contact Alan Alward, Town of Normal Water Project Engineer, at 309-454-9572.