Stevenson Memorial Lecture on U.S. Foreign Relations

Former U.S. diplomat and Illinois State alum Gordon Duguid will give the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture, "Trends in U.S. Foreign Relations," on Monday, November 9, at 7 p.m. in the Brown Ballroom at the Bone Student Center. This event is free and open to the public and will include an audience Q&A after the talk. More information: https://t.co/ketSUaI0pa

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