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Politics

Stevenson Memorial Lecture on U.S. Foreign Relations

4 days ago
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Former U.S. diplomat and Illinois State alum Gordon Duguid will give the Adlai E. Stevenson Memorial Lecture, "Trends in U.S. Foreign Relations," on Monday, November 9, at 7 p.m. in the Brown Ballroom at the Bone Student Center. This event is free and open to the public and will include an audience Q&A after the talk. More information: https://t.co/ketSUaI0pa

This content is adapted from materials provided by IllinoisStateU

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