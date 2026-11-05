🍽️ Normal, IL Hospitality Roundup: Multiple Local Openings

Normal’s hospitality scene is steady, with national brands and local hotels looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and staying busy on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Denny's

Denny's Location: 1615 N Main St, Normal, IL 61761

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic diner vibe with steady foot traffic. You’ll greet and seat guests, take orders, run food, handle payments, and clear tables, so this is great if you like staying active and talking with people. Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs and move easily around the dining room.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality

Location: Normal Marriott, 201 Broadway Ave, Normal, IL 61761

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Around $16.50/hour (final pay depends on experience, skills, and other factors)

Hands-on hotel role where you help keep guest rooms and public areas clean and stocked. You’ll handle linens, restock towels and toiletries, and support deep cleaning projects. This job is active, with lifting up to 50 lbs and lots of walking, and comes with benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with match, PTO, and travel discounts.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality

Location: Normal Marriott, 201 Broadway Ave, Normal, IL 61761

Type: Full-time

Starting Compensation: $18/hour (final pay may vary based on experience and other factors)

(final pay may vary based on experience and other factors) Expected Job Closing Date: 2026-11-04

Lead the front desk team and help set the tone for guest stays. This role is a good step up if you have hotel or customer service experience and want supervisory responsibilities plus access to benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and travel discounts.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.