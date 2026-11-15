Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big hospital systems to specialty clinics. If you’re in nursing, rehab, or patient education, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Norfolk, VA (Ghent Station Medical Office Building)

(Ghent Station Medical Office Building) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.32–$23.15/hour

Support therapists with patient prep, basic patient care, room set-up, cleaning, and supplies. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and want to grow in rehab with strong benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Heartland Dental (LWSS Norfolk)

(LWSS Norfolk) Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base salary with (exact amount not listed) Lead a busy practice with 100+ new patients/month, full clinical autonomy, CE to become a “Super GP,” stock offerings, and strong mentorship. Requires DDS/DMD and an active VA dental license.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Norfolk, VA (Sentara Norfolk General, Heart, and Leigh Hospitals)

(Sentara Norfolk General, Heart, and Leigh Hospitals) Type: Temporary full-time, 14-week assignments

Pay: $75/hour , no benefits

, no benefits Internal travel contracts across multiple ICU, stepdown, ED, and Med/Surg units, with day, night, and evening shifts. Requires 2+ years recent acute care RN experience, VA or compact license, BLS, ACLS, and NIHSS.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD)

Location: Norfolk, VA (may float to other CHKD sites)

(may float to other CHKD sites) Type: Full-time, 13-week internal traveler assignments

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Short-term contracts in ED, NICU, PICU, PACU, Heme/Onc, Periop, Med/Surg, and more. Requires ADN or diploma, 2+ years recent clinical experience, and 1+ year pediatric experience, plus VA/compact RN license and BLS/CPR.

Employer: EyeCare Partners – Virginia Eye Consultants

Location: Norfolk, VA (with paid-mileage travel to satellite offices)

(with paid-mileage travel to satellite offices) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour DOE

Guide cataract and refractive surgery patients through education, lens options, and payment choices. No weekends, full benefits, and mileage; COA/COT and experience with insurance or financial counseling are a plus.

Employer: Sentara Health

Location: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, night shift (7p–7a)

Pay: $41.93–$61.01/hour base , plus differentials and bonuses; up to $20,000 sign-on bonus and relocation for qualified candidates

, plus differentials and bonuses; and relocation for qualified candidates Invite-only interview day for RNs interested in a Beacon Award–winning 16-bed General ICU handling complex cardiac, trauma, and high-acuity cases. Strong growth potential, robust benefits, and part of the hospital’s Code Blue and Medical Response Teams.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Norfolk’s best healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.