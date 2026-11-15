Norfolk’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to federal contracting. Here are a few IT roles worth a closer look if you’re in or near Norfolk, VA.

Employer: Elevance Health

Elevance Health Location: Norfolk, VA (hybrid, 3 days in office per week)

(hybrid, per week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,040 – $190,560 (Virginia range listed)

Lead end-to-end development on enterprise systems using Java 21, Spring Boot, Kubernetes, Azure, and CI/CD tools. This is a senior, hands-on role where you guide design, code reviews, and mentoring while still building modern microservices at scale. Note: Not eligible for current or future visa sponsorship; must live within commuting distance.

Employer: Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like both tech and healthcare operations. You’ll own parts of the Epic revenue cycle workflows (scheduling, billing, coding, etc.), do workflow analysis, reporting, testing, and training, and act as a bridge between IT and revenue cycle teams. Bachelor’s degree and 2–5 years of related healthcare/Epic or informatics experience required.

Employer: Zachary Piper Solutions

Location: Norfolk, VA (100% onsite, Mon–Fri)

(100% onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Support a large federal enterprise network with Cisco routing/switching, firewalls, VPNs, and vulnerability remediation. This is a senior Tier III role, ideal if you have 5+ years of network engineering, active Secret clearance, Security+ (or similar), and a networking cert like CCNA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.