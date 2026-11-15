Norfolk has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Tangerine is a mostly white little boy who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. Kittens do best with plenty of playtime and gentle guidance as they learn the ropes.

👉 Meet Tangerine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Ash is a handsome gray/blue kitten who will brighten any home that has time for play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Tangelo is another mostly white baby boy, looking for a safe place to grow, play, and nap in sunny windows.

👉 Meet Tangelo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Laurel is a mostly white kitten who will need patient, gentle people to help him learn house rules and feel secure.

👉 Meet Laurel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Phillip is a tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white style, ready for a home that can keep up with kitten energy.

👉 Meet Phillip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Boo is another adorable tuxedo boy, looking for a family who will enjoy his kitten antics and help him grow into a confident cat.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Milo is a gray/blue kitten who will thrive with toys, scratching posts, and people who enjoy active, curious youngsters.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Flapjack is a tuxedo girl who would love a cozy home, gentle handling, and regular playtime as she grows.

👉 Meet Flapjack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $25

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Norfolk, VA)

About Shinu:

Shinu is a young, independent kitty who likes to do things at her own pace. She can be shy about being picked up or handled, so she’ll need a patient person who respects her space. She still enjoys being around people and sharing a room with her favorite humans. She likes interactive play with toys and will sometimes show her playful side with gentle swats.

Shinu would be a nice match for a calmer home that understands shy or independent cats and can give her time to settle in.

👉 Meet Shinu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Norfolk, VA area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or reach out through each pet’s online listing to learn more or start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.