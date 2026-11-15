Norfolk’s shipyard and campus projects are busy right now, and that means steady work for hands-on tradespeople. Here are several solid full-time roles tied to Navy ship repair and campus facilities.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Newport News, near Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support repair work on the USS JOHN C. STENNIS (CVN-74) and USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN-75) during major overhauls. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months helping skilled trades, can work in tight spaces and at heights, and want strong benefits plus a 401(k) and HUBZone stipend.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Newport News, near Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Naval and marine electrical systems for carrier overhaul projects. You’ll need about 8 years of electrical experience (or less with an associate degree), plus the ability to get a DoD security clearance. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation, and HUBZone monthly stipend.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Newport News, near Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level support role on major Navy ship repair work. If you have 6+ months helping in the trades (moving materials, cleaning work areas, assisting journeymen) and can pass physical and background checks, this is a solid way to get into shipyard work with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (non-exempt)

(non-exempt) Salary/Hiring Range: Not listed

Lead a small team on campus construction and renovation projects for ODU Facilities Management. You’ll plan and schedule work, supervise other painters, and handle skilled commercial painting and light renovation, with a focus on safety and quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.