Norfolk neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or helping out a friend, these local freebies might be just what you need.

Item: Elegant white headboard with floral design

Condition: Some wear and tear, but overall good condition. Poster says it would be a nice project for someone, so it may be great for repainting or refinishing.

Location: Estabrook, Norfolk, VA

Category: Furniture

Notes: Need gone ASAP, so this is likely first-come, first-served. Good option if you can pick up quickly and don’t mind a little DIY.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large collection of assorted greeting cards

Includes: Holiday cards (lots of Christmas cards) and other themed designs

Location: Crossroads, Norfolk, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Cost: Free!

Notes: Great for sending cards all year, crafting, or classroom projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls’ clothes in sizes 7–10

Types of items: Mostly dresses and hoodies

Location: 1333 Baecher Ln, Norfolk, VA

Source: trashnothing.com

Pickup: FCFS (first come, first served)

Photos: Check pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KpMFik5

Notes: Good for families with kids in that size range or anyone helping a neighbor in need.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Norfolk tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.