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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Norfolk — From Furniture to Kids’ Clothes
Norfolk neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re setting up a home or helping out a friend, these local freebies might be just what you need.
Elegant White Headboard with Floral Design
Item: Elegant white headboard with floral design
Condition: Some wear and tear, but overall good condition. Poster says it would be a nice project for someone, so it may be great for repainting or refinishing.
Location: Estabrook, Norfolk, VA
Category: Furniture
Notes: Need gone ASAP, so this is likely first-come, first-served. Good option if you can pick up quickly and don’t mind a little DIY.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Greeting Cards Collection
Item: Large collection of assorted greeting cards
Includes: Holiday cards (lots of Christmas cards) and other themed designs
Location: Crossroads, Norfolk, VA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Cost: Free!
Notes: Great for sending cards all year, crafting, or classroom projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Girls clothes sizes 7-10 (1333 Baecher ln, Norfolk VA)
Item: Girls’ clothes in sizes 7–10
Types of items: Mostly dresses and hoodies
Location: 1333 Baecher Ln, Norfolk, VA
Source: trashnothing.com
Pickup: FCFS (first come, first served)
Photos: Check pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/KpMFik5
Notes: Good for families with kids in that size range or anyone helping a neighbor in need.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Norfolk tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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