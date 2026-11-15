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Norfolk
🔧 Norfolk, VA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Norfolk has a lot going on behind the scenes to keep hotels, campuses, and care centers running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results of your effort right away, these roles are worth a look.
Housekeeping Supervisor – Delta Norfolk Airport
- Employer: Shamin Hotels
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the housekeeping team at the Delta Norfolk Airport hotel—assign rooms, inspect work, train staff, and jump in to clean when needed. Good fit if you’ve got strong attention to detail, can work nights/weekends, and want growth in a large hotel group.
Housekeeper – Delta Norfolk Airport
- Employer: Shamin Hotels
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (hourly, paid bi-weekly)
Keep guest rooms and common areas clean—make beds, restock supplies, vacuum, mop, dust, and handle trash. Great for someone who likes steady, active work and wants hotel experience with a company that promotes from within.
Service Tech – Experienced (Norfolk Area)
- Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions
- Location: Norfolk, VA area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$30/hour (based on experience)
Troubleshoot and repair gas dispensers and POS systems, install and maintain fueling equipment, and travel locally in all weather. Ideal if you have 2+ years petroleum equipment experience, certifications, and want strong benefits plus ongoing technical training.
Floor Tech – Long-Term Care Facility
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $14.50/hour
Handle floor care—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing floors in a care facility while using floor machines safely. Good entry point if you like physical work, want hands-on training, and appreciate steady hours in a healthcare setting.
HVAC Install/Repair Tech
- Employer: Old Dominion University
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, essential personnel
- Salary: Hiring range not listed
Maintain and repair boilers, chillers, HVAC and refrigeration systems across campus, and help run the energy management system. Best for experienced HVAC techs who can read blueprints, solve complex system issues, and handle after-hours call-backs.
General Maintenance – Campus Buildings & Grounds
- Employer: Old Dominion University
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hiring range not listed
Take on a mix of carpentry, drywall, door/window repair, and other building and grounds fixes. Great if you’re a multi-trade maintenance person who likes varied work and can troubleshoot and complete repairs independently.
Litter & Sanitation Technician
- Employer: Old Dominion University
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hiring range not listed
Help keep campus clean and safe through litter pickup, waste management, pressure washing, and seasonal tasks like snow/ice removal and storm cleanup. Good for someone who doesn’t mind working outdoors and staying active.
Maintenance Worker – Child Development Centers
- Employer: Armed Services YMCA of the USA
- Location: Norfolk & Virginia Beach, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $30/hour (commensurate with experience)
Handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and playground upkeep at child development centers. Strong fit if you have at least 2 years multi-trade experience and want to support military families in a mission-driven setting.
Moving & Special Events Worker
- Employer: Old Dominion University
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, essential personnel
- Salary: Hiring range not listed
Move furniture and equipment on and off campus, assemble items, and help set up and break down special events. Good if you’re comfortable with heavy lifting, can operate trucks/forklifts, and like event-related work.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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