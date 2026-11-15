Norfolk has a lot going on behind the scenes to keep hotels, campuses, and care centers running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results of your effort right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Shamin Hotels Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the housekeeping team at the Delta Norfolk Airport hotel—assign rooms, inspect work, train staff, and jump in to clean when needed. Good fit if you’ve got strong attention to detail, can work nights/weekends, and want growth in a large hotel group.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Shamin Hotels Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, paid bi-weekly)

Keep guest rooms and common areas clean—make beds, restock supplies, vacuum, mop, dust, and handle trash. Great for someone who likes steady, active work and wants hotel experience with a company that promotes from within.

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

Location: Norfolk, VA area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$30/hour (based on experience)

Troubleshoot and repair gas dispensers and POS systems, install and maintain fueling equipment, and travel locally in all weather. Ideal if you have 2+ years petroleum equipment experience, certifications, and want strong benefits plus ongoing technical training.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $14.50/hour

Handle floor care—cleaning, buffing, and refinishing floors in a care facility while using floor machines safely. Good entry point if you like physical work, want hands-on training, and appreciate steady hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Hiring range not listed

Maintain and repair boilers, chillers, HVAC and refrigeration systems across campus, and help run the energy management system. Best for experienced HVAC techs who can read blueprints, solve complex system issues, and handle after-hours call-backs.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hiring range not listed

Take on a mix of carpentry, drywall, door/window repair, and other building and grounds fixes. Great if you’re a multi-trade maintenance person who likes varied work and can troubleshoot and complete repairs independently.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hiring range not listed

Help keep campus clean and safe through litter pickup, waste management, pressure washing, and seasonal tasks like snow/ice removal and storm cleanup. Good for someone who doesn’t mind working outdoors and staying active.

Employer: Armed Services YMCA of the USA

Location: Norfolk & Virginia Beach, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $30/hour (commensurate with experience)

Handle plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and playground upkeep at child development centers. Strong fit if you have at least 2 years multi-trade experience and want to support military families in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Hiring range not listed

Move furniture and equipment on and off campus, assemble items, and help set up and break down special events. Good if you’re comfortable with heavy lifting, can operate trucks/forklifts, and like event-related work.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.