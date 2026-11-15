📅 Free 2‑Day Dragon Faire tabletop festival in NEON District

The Dragon Faire: Tabletop Role Playing Festival is back for two days of fantasy fun in Norfolk’s NEON District on Saturday–Sunday, Nov 14–15, 2026.

Location: Centered at Push Comedy Theater, 763 Granby St.

This is a free, family-friendly outdoor festival inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop role‑playing games.

Look for:

Live music, comedy, dance, and fantasy performances

D&D games and other tabletop adventures

and other tabletop adventures Cosplay, creatures, and interactive entertainment

Panels, workshops, and hands-on activities

Fantasy-themed vendor marketplace

Food trucks and drinks

Kids’ games and activities all weekend

All ages and experience levels are welcome—no gaming background needed.

No tickets required, no experience necessary — just show up ready for adventure.