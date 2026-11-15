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Norfolk
📅 Free 2‑day Dragon Faire tabletop festival in Norfolk
5 days ago
📅 Free 2‑Day Dragon Faire tabletop festival in NEON District
The Dragon Faire: Tabletop Role Playing Festival is back for two days of fantasy fun in Norfolk’s NEON District on Saturday–Sunday, Nov 14–15, 2026.
Location: Centered at Push Comedy Theater, 763 Granby St.
This is a free, family-friendly outdoor festival inspired by Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop role‑playing games.
Look for:
- Live music, comedy, dance, and fantasy performances
- D&D games and other tabletop adventures
- Cosplay, creatures, and interactive entertainment
- Panels, workshops, and hands-on activities
- Fantasy-themed vendor marketplace
- Food trucks and drinks
- Kids’ games and activities all weekend
All ages and experience levels are welcome—no gaming background needed.
No tickets required, no experience necessary — just show up ready for adventure.
More Info: The Dragon Faire 2026 | Downtown Norfolk
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