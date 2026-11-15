Norfolk’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from grocery to fashion to field sales. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour + incentive program

As a Team Leader, you help run the sales floor, open and close the store, handle cash, and keep the shop looking sharp. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of retail experience, like a fast pace, and want a clear leadership role.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.19–$16.48/hour

Perks: Up to 40% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) + match, health benefits, PTO

Lead the front end and help make shopping feel special. You’ll coach the guest service team, handle cash office duties, and step in for the manager when needed. Great for someone with 1+ year of retail/restaurant/hospitality leadership.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 8401 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA

Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title; role is PT Quality Assurance Associate

Help keep the store clean, safe, and inviting. You’ll focus on store cleanliness, safety checks, and following food safety and sanitation standards. Good for someone who likes staying busy, doesn’t mind physical work, and enjoys helping customers.

Employer: Health & wellness retail brand (GNC-related posting)

Health & wellness retail brand (GNC-related posting) Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Run a specialty health and wellness store, lead the team, hire and train staff, and drive sales. Best for a people-focused leader with prior store or shift management and strong retail sales experience.

Employer: 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (Southwind franchise)

Location: Listed as Norfolk, VA area (role based in Virginia Beach, VA )

Listed as (role based in ) Type: Full-time (4–5 shifts/week)

Pay: $23–$30/hour (base + profit sharing + tips)

Active, hands-on job where you drive box trucks, lift up to 75 lbs, give on-site estimates, and close sales. Good match if you’re energetic, like talking with customers, and want room to grow into leadership roles.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.