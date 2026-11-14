📅 Jazz night with Gabriela Allemana at Attucks Theatre

Enjoy an evening of live jazz at the Attucks Jazz Club on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM.

The show features Gabi Allemana, a Brazilian-American jazz vocalist from Chicago who studies Jazz Voice at Oberlin Conservatory. She’s performed with Uniting Voices Chicago and worked with artists like Yo-Yo Ma and Bobby McFerrin. She’ll be joined by the John Toomey Trio for an intimate jazz club experience.

Location: Attucks Theatre

1010 Church Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

Presented by Virginia Arts Festival and SevenVenues. Use the event link to get full details and ticket information.