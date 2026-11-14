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🍽️ Norfolk VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Norfolk’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around healthcare and senior care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet.
Laundry Worker
- Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc
- Location: Norfolk, VA (long‑term care facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $13.50/hour
Handle collecting, washing, drying, folding, and delivering linens and clothing for residents. Good fit if you like routine work, want hands-on training, and appreciate benefits like telemedicine, prescription discounts, and career development.
Utility Worker – Food Services
- Employer: Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Early-morning role supporting the hospital kitchen: dishwashing, cleaning, trash removal, stocking, and helping cooks when needed. Great if you want steady hospital work, can handle hot and cold environments, and either have or can get Norfolk food handler training.
Food and Nutrition Services Supervisor
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Norfolk, VA (skilled nursing setting)
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year
Lead the food service department: staffing, ordering, meal prep, delivery, and kitchen safety for residents. This is a good step up if you have food service management or food safety certification and want benefits, PTO, daily pay options, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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