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Norfolk
📋 Norfolk admin jobs with healthcare focus & multiple openings
2 days ago
Norfolk is busy hiring for front desk and admin help, especially in healthcare. If you like organizing, greeting people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Medical Receptionist – Patient Experience Specialist
- Employer: Sono Bello
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15 – $18.90/hour
- Highlights: No holidays or night shifts, small-practice feel with big-company support, and work in “happy medicine” with patients excited about their results. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, scheduling, payments, and front desk organization, with full benefits for eligible full-time staff.
Office of Human Resource Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Tidewater Community College
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.12/hour
- Highlights: Support the HR office with confidential records, scanning, filing, and front-desk help at a major local college. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable with Microsoft Office and handling sensitive information.
Administrative Associate – Emergency Department
- Employer: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Nights (7p–7a)
- Pay: $19.53 – $28.86/hour (base range)
- Highlights: Front-line role in a busy, award-winning ER, greeting patients and families and supporting the unit with admin tasks. Comes with Sentara’s full benefits package and night-shift differential potential.
Patient Access Representative – Emergency Department
- Employer: Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- Pay: Base range for full-time: $20.24 – $30.25/hour (part-time pay based on this range)
- Bonus: Up to $1,500 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates
- Highlights: You’ll handle patient registration, insurance and ID checks, forms, and payments—often as the first face patients see. Great if you have strong customer service/data entry skills and want solid benefits and growth options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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