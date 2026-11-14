Norfolk is busy hiring for front desk and admin help, especially in healthcare. If you like organizing, greeting people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sono Bello

Sono Bello Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $18.90/hour

Highlights: No holidays or night shifts, small-practice feel with big-company support, and work in “happy medicine” with patients excited about their results. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, scheduling, payments, and front desk organization, with full benefits for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Tidewater Community College

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.12/hour

Highlights: Support the HR office with confidential records, scanning, filing, and front-desk help at a major local college. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and comfortable with Microsoft Office and handling sensitive information.

Employer: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Nights (7p–7a)

Pay: $19.53 – $28.86/hour (base range)

Highlights: Front-line role in a busy, award-winning ER, greeting patients and families and supporting the unit with admin tasks. Comes with Sentara’s full benefits package and night-shift differential potential.

Employer: Sentara Leigh Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time, Nights

Pay: Base range for full-time: $20.24 – $30.25/hour (part-time pay based on this range)

(part-time pay based on this range) Bonus: Up to $1,500 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Highlights: You’ll handle patient registration, insurance and ID checks, forms, and payments—often as the first face patients see. Great if you have strong customer service/data entry skills and want solid benefits and growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.