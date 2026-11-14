Norfolk neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to decor. Here are a few worth a look if you’re setting up a home or just want a refresh.

Item: Queen mattress

Condition: Not specified

Location: Larchmont/Edgewater, Norfolk, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple listing for a queen mattress. No extra details given, so plan to inspect it when you arrive and bring help to lift and a vehicle that can handle a queen size.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mid-century style two-drawer wooden bedside table, headboard, and metal rails

Condition: Minor flaws from garage storage; no screws included

Location: Wards Corner, Norfolk, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This set includes a two-drawer wooden bedside table with brass handles and corner accents, plus a headboard and metal rails that fit a twin size bed. There are 2 slats for the bedframe, but no screws, so you’ll need to supply your own hardware. The owner can leave the pieces outside the garage for easier pickup, but cannot help move them, so bring help if needed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black TV stand with frosted glass doors

Condition: Used; drawers can slip off but still usable

Location: Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk, VA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Black TV stand that can hold up to a 55-inch TV. It has frosted glass doors and offers extra storage and organization. The poster notes it’s not perfect and the drawers do slip off, but it works fine overall.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Decorative wall art and mirrors set

Condition: Not specified

Location: Oakmont, Norfolk, VA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Set includes a colorful abstract painting and two red and black framed mirrors. The description also mentions bed and night stand, so there may be additional pieces included—check the listing for full details and photos.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Norfolk tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.