Norfolk’s engineering scene is busy, especially around the Navy and shipyards. If you’ve got mechanical, electrical, or hull experience, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Norfolk, VA (work performed in Newport News shipyard)

(work performed in Newport News shipyard) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support mechanical repairs on USS JOHN C. STENNIS (CVN-74) and USS HARRY S. TRUMAN (CVN-75) during RCOH. Ideal if you have 12+ years on naval ship mechanical systems, can supervise crews, and qualify for DoD clearance and shipyard certifications.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Norfolk, VA (work performed in Newport News shipyard)

(work performed in Newport News shipyard) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical work on HM&E control and distribution systems for carrier RCOH projects. Best fit for senior techs with 12+ years electrical experience, supervisory time, formal Navy/marine electrical training, and the ability to obtain at least Confidential clearance.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Norfolk, VA (work performed in Newport News shipyard)

(work performed in Newport News shipyard) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-responsibility role focused on aircraft carrier elevators and cargo handling equipment. You’ll bring 12+ years HM&E mechanical experience, 6+ years supervising, and time as a technical instructor, plus be able to work in confined spaces and at heights.

Employer: Boarhog LLC

Boarhog LLC Location: Norfolk, VA (work performed in Newport News shipyard)

(work performed in Newport News shipyard) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on hull equipment and systems for carrier overhauls, including HM&E control or similar systems. Great for seasoned hull techs with 12+ years experience, Navy 3M/supply system background, and willingness to get shipyard safety certs like OSHA 10 Maritime.

Employer: Extension Enterprise Group

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level Mechanical Engineer role supporting contracts with design help, field support, and technical documentation. Good for recent grads with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, 0–2 years experience, and the ability to maintain a SECRET clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.