Norfolk is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who can keep places safe and calm. If you like staying alert and helping others, these local security roles are worth a look.

Employer: Boyd Gaming Corporation (via Rolejob )

Boyd Gaming Corporation (via ) Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Watch casino gaming and non-gaming areas using CCTV to spot anything unusual and protect company assets. You’ll monitor table games, document incidents, support investigations, and must be 21+ with some casino or surveillance experience preferred.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.50/hour

Front-line security role where you patrol sites, respond to incidents, and follow safety procedures for clients in areas like healthcare, schools, and government. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, paid holidays, and vacation after a year at eligible sites; must pass a background check and drug screen and meet age and education/experience requirements.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.