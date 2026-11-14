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Volleyball
NCCU Volleyball Plays at South Carolina State
11 days ago
North Carolina Central University volleyball plays South Carolina State in its regular-season finale on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Dukes Gymnasium in Orangeburg, S.C. The match will stream on the MEAC Network (watch here), and live stats will be available at https://t.co/eKQ9BzmqNb.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
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