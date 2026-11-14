Norfolk and nearby towns have some very sweet dogs looking for homes. If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting to meet you.

Breed: Husky / Terrier mix (medium)

Husky / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Contact: (757) 622-3319

Mia is a young Husky/Terrier mix pup with striking black-and-white markings. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle

Standard Poodle Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Rescue: Compact Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $800

Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA Contact for inquiries: marie@compactcaninerescue.org

Mango is a just-arrived white Standard Poodle puppy. The rescue is still getting to know him, so details are coming soon, but interested adopters can reach out by email and follow the rescue’s social media for updates and new photos.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Rescue: Compact Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $600

Location: Smyrna, DE

Smyrna, DE Contact for inquiries: ann@compactcaninerescue.org

Ricky is a young white Maltese who has just arrived at the rescue. More info will be posted soon, but you can email the rescue to learn more and keep an eye on their social channels for updates.

👉 Meet Ricky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White

White Rescue: Compact Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $800

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Contact for inquiries: payton@compactcaninerescue.org

Suki is a young female Maltese, newly arrived and settling in. The rescue will share more about her personality soon; for now, interested adopters can reach out by email and follow along online.

👉 Meet Suki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo

Cockapoo Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Rescue: Compact Canine Rescue

Adoption Fee: $800

Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Contact for inquiries: ayana@compactcaninerrscue.org

Jada is a young Cockapoo with a warm, golden coat. She has just arrived at the rescue, so more details will be shared soon. Email the rescue if you’d like to be considered as her future family.

👉 Meet Jada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shiba Inu / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Shiba Inu / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Contact: (757) 622-3319

Fig is a baby Shiba Inu/Pit Bull Terrier mix with a dark coat and white accents. As a young pup, she’ll benefit from training, structure, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Fig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shiba Inu / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Shiba Inu / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Contact: (757) 622-3319

Laurel is another baby Shiba Inu/Pit Bull Terrier mix at Norfolk SPCA, with a sleek black coat. She’s ready for a family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Laurel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Norfolk, VA or the surrounding areas, please consider visiting these shelters and rescues, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.