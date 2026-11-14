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🏭 Norfolk, VA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Norfolk’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in clean energy, water tech, and ship repair. If you like hands-on work and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.
Mechanical Technician – Water Tech
- Employer: Veolia – Water Technology Business
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.56 – $23.25/hour
Help build and assemble specialized industrial water treatment equipment using tools like drill presses, grinders, and saws. Great fit if you have mechanical aptitude (auto repair, HVAC, plumbing, or trade school) and want room to grow into higher-level tech roles, with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Service Technician
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.40 – $46.66/hour + cash & stock awards + benefits
Work on cutting-edge electric vehicles, doing diagnostics, repairs, and upgrades with a company laptop and modern shop tools. Comes with day-1 benefits, including medical (some plans with $0 paycheck cost), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and strong support for training and career growth.
Foreman Outside Machinist (1st & 2nd Shift)
- Employer: General Dynamics NASSCO
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, 1st & 2nd shift, on-site shipyard role
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a team of 8–20 outside machinists on ship repair and maintenance projects for commercial and defense vessels. Good match if you have strong ship repair or marine machining experience, can read schedules, manage crews, and don’t mind outdoor, shipyard, and confined-space work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Norfolk’s manufacturing and tech employers are growing fast, and experience in one shop often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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