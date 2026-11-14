Norfolk’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around data and healthcare IT. If you like solving problems with data or Epic workflows, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Norfolk, VA (onsite / hybrid / remote model depends on team needs)

(onsite / hybrid / remote model depends on team needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500 – $176,000/year

Work on real-world problems using Python, SQL or R, machine learning, and big data tools to support high-impact government and commercial projects. You’ll need 2+ years in data science/analytics, strong communication skills, and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Children's Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Location: Norfolk, VA – Medical Informatics

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level Epic revenue cycle role supporting scheduling, registration, billing, coding, and reporting. Great fit if you have 2–5 years in healthcare revenue cycle or Epic, and want to own workflows, lead testing, and drive optimization across teams.

Employer: Children's Hospital of The King’s Daughters

Location: Norfolk, VA – Medical Informatics

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level/early-career informatics role where you support Epic revenue cycle workflows, testing, training materials, and reporting review under guidance. Good option if you have a related bachelor’s degree and some exposure to revenue cycle or Epic, and want to grow in healthcare IT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.