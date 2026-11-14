Norfolk’s hospital scene is busy right now, with Sentara and CHKD posting fresh roles across bedside care, therapy, tech, and informatics. If you’re in healthcare and want solid benefits plus growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $95,825.60 – $140,961.60/year

Work in acute care at a 274-bed hospital, helping patients regain mobility and independence after illness or injury. Requires a Master’s in OT or higher, VA OT license, NBCOT, and BLS; strong benefits, tuition help, and bonus potential.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts

Salary: $17.79 – $26.38/hour

Support the hospital pharmacy with filling, labeling, and tracking prescriptions in a busy retail setting. Great fit if you have HS diploma and 1+ year retail experience and want healthcare exposure plus strong benefits and tuition assistance.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Location: Facility in Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days

Pay: $1,985/week (package, per listing)

13-week travel PT contract with day shifts and first-day medical, dental, and vision. Requires state PT license and BLS; new grads welcome, with CEU and license reimbursement plus 401(k) match.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Therapy Center – Wards Corner

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $23.84 – $36.02/hour

Help run exercise and rehab programs, supervise patient sessions, and support therapists in a clinic setting. Requires a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related field; 1 year of clinical experience preferred.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, ~6 a.m.–6 p.m.

Salary: $18.93 – $27.41/hour

Join a team-focused Oncology/Med Surg unit, working under RN supervision on direct patient care, admissions, and discharges. Requires HS diploma, BLS within 90 days, plus CNA/MA/EMT/Corpsman/clinical student background or similar.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: $18.75 – $27.81/hour

Support inpatient care by helping with safe patient mobility, transport, basic exercises, and equipment checks on night shift. Requires HS diploma, de-escalation/physical intervention training within 15 days, and BLS within 90 days.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Sentara Health – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $18.75 – $27.81/hour

Same core role as the night position, but on day shift—ideal if you want patient contact without a clinical license. HS diploma required, with safety training and BLS after hire.

Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Nights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)

Pay Range (FT base): $41.93 – $61.01/hour (part-time prorated)

Work in a Level I Trauma Center ED with a Lantern Award–winning team, caring for high-acuity emergency and trauma patients. Requires RN license (or in process) and BLS; ED/acute care experience preferred, with potential sign-on bonus and relocation.

Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Temporary full-time, 14-week travel contract, Nights

Pay: $75.00/hour, no benefits

Care for IMC/Med-Surg patients (DKA, COPD, CHF, sickle cell, etc.) on a 16-bed unit with 1:4–1:5 ratios. Requires 2+ years recent acute-care RN experience, VA or compact license, BLS, ACLS, and NIHSS.

Employer: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD)

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Lead complex Epic revenue cycle and workflow optimization projects across access, HIM/coding, and billing. Requires a Bachelor’s in a related field and 5+ years of directly related revenue cycle/informatics/Epic experience; Epic certification to be obtained after training.

Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara – Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Nights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)

Pay Range (FT base): $20.07 – $29.88/hour (part-time prorated)

Support ED nurses and providers with procedures and treatments in a busy 53-bed emergency department. Requires HS diploma, previous clinical experience, plus EMT-B, military corpsman background, or current clinical student status, and BLS within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site once you’re on the employer’s page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.