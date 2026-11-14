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Norfolk
🏥 Norfolk healthcare jobs with multiple roles from $18–$140K+
13 days ago
Norfolk’s hospital scene is busy right now, with Sentara and CHKD posting fresh roles across bedside care, therapy, tech, and informatics. If you’re in healthcare and want solid benefits plus growth, these are worth a look.
Occupational Therapist – Acute Care (Days)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $95,825.60 – $140,961.60/year
Work in acute care at a 274-bed hospital, helping patients regain mobility and independence after illness or injury. Requires a Master’s in OT or higher, VA OT license, NBCOT, and BLS; strong benefits, tuition help, and bonus potential.
Pharmacy Retail Associate (Cashier)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts
- Salary: $17.79 – $26.38/hour
Support the hospital pharmacy with filling, labeling, and tracking prescriptions in a busy retail setting. Great fit if you have HS diploma and 1+ year retail experience and want healthcare exposure plus strong benefits and tuition assistance.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13-Week Assignment
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing
- Location: Facility in Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Days
- Pay: $1,985/week (package, per listing)
13-week travel PT contract with day shifts and first-day medical, dental, and vision. Requires state PT license and BLS; new grads welcome, with CEU and license reimbursement plus 401(k) match.
Clinical Exercise Specialist – Therapy Center (Days)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Therapy Center – Wards Corner
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $23.84 – $36.02/hour
Help run exercise and rehab programs, supervise patient sessions, and support therapists in a clinic setting. Requires a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related field; 1 year of clinical experience preferred.
Patient Care Technician – Oncology / Med Surg (Days)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, ~6 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Salary: $18.93 – $27.41/hour
Join a team-focused Oncology/Med Surg unit, working under RN supervision on direct patient care, admissions, and discharges. Requires HS diploma, BLS within 90 days, plus CNA/MA/EMT/Corpsman/clinical student background or similar.
Mobility Technician – Nights
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: $18.75 – $27.81/hour
Support inpatient care by helping with safe patient mobility, transport, basic exercises, and equipment checks on night shift. Requires HS diploma, de-escalation/physical intervention training within 15 days, and BLS within 90 days.
Mobility Technician – Days
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: $18.75 – $27.81/hour
Same core role as the night position, but on day shift—ideal if you want patient contact without a clinical license. HS diploma required, with safety training and BLS after hire.
Registered Nurse – Level I Emergency Department (Nights, Part-Time)
- Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Nights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)
- Pay Range (FT base): $41.93 – $61.01/hour (part-time prorated)
Work in a Level I Trauma Center ED with a Lantern Award–winning team, caring for high-acuity emergency and trauma patients. Requires RN license (or in process) and BLS; ED/acute care experience preferred, with potential sign-on bonus and relocation.
Travel RN – Intermediate Care Stepdown/Med-Surg (Nights)
- Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Temporary full-time, 14-week travel contract, Nights
- Pay: $75.00/hour, no benefits
Care for IMC/Med-Surg patients (DKA, COPD, CHF, sickle cell, etc.) on a 16-bed unit with 1:4–1:5 ratios. Requires 2+ years recent acute-care RN experience, VA or compact license, BLS, ACLS, and NIHSS.
Revenue Cycle Informaticist III – Epic/RC Specialist
- Employer: Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD)
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
Lead complex Epic revenue cycle and workflow optimization projects across access, HIM/coding, and billing. Requires a Bachelor’s in a related field and 5+ years of directly related revenue cycle/informatics/Epic experience; Epic certification to be obtained after training.
Emergency Department Technician – Part-Time Nights
- Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Nights (7 p.m.–7 a.m.)
- Pay Range (FT base): $20.07 – $29.88/hour (part-time prorated)
Support ED nurses and providers with procedures and treatments in a busy 53-bed emergency department. Requires HS diploma, previous clinical experience, plus EMT-B, military corpsman background, or current clinical student status, and BLS within 90 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site once you’re on the employer’s page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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