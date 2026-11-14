Norfolk’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in ship repair, logistics, and large-scale operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here—from campus projects to casino floors.

Employer: Primo Brands

Primo Brands Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000/year

Lead route drivers and daily branch operations for a major beverage brand focused on healthy hydration. Monday–Friday schedule (early start), strong benefits, and a hands-on leadership role where you drive productivity, safety, and sales.

Employer: Boyd Gaming – Norfolk Casino

Boyd Gaming – Norfolk Casino Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role overseeing slots, table games, and overall casino operations. You’ll set strategy, manage managers, handle budgets, and keep the property compliant and competitive in the local gaming market.

Employer: BAE Systems USA

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,874 – $205,486/year

Lead major Navy ship repair programs from proposal through completion, partnering closely with operations and project managers. This is a high-impact role with strong pay, deep customer contact, and responsibility for safety, schedule, quality, and cost.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31.25 – $38.46/hour (plus potential bonuses)

(plus potential bonuses) Train to run a key area of a busy Walmart store, leading teams, driving sales, and managing P&L. Comes with broad retail leadership experience, strong benefits, and Walmart-paid education options through Live Better U.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (essential personnel)

(essential personnel) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Manage campus renovation and maintenance projects from design through construction, working with architects, engineers, and contractors. Great fit if you have facilities or construction PM experience and want stable work in a university setting.

Employer: Marine Hydraulics International, Inc. (MHI Ship Repair & Services)

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior shipyard role overseeing all production trades and shop superintendents for Navy and commercial projects. You’ll own staffing, safety, schedule, and cost across the yard, with daily production meetings and direct impact on major contracts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and next steps, and similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.