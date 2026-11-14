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👔 Norfolk, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Norfolk’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in ship repair, logistics, and large-scale operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid paths here—from campus projects to casino floors.
Operations Team Leader – Primo Brands
- Employer: Primo Brands
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,000/year
- Lead route drivers and daily branch operations for a major beverage brand focused on healthy hydration. Monday–Friday schedule (early start), strong benefits, and a hands-on leadership role where you drive productivity, safety, and sales.
Vice President Casino Operations – Norfolk Casino (Boyd Gaming)
- Employer: Boyd Gaming – Norfolk Casino
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior role overseeing slots, table games, and overall casino operations. You’ll set strategy, manage managers, handle budgets, and keep the property compliant and competitive in the local gaming market.
Program Manager – Ship Repair – BAE Systems
- Employer: BAE Systems USA
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,874 – $205,486/year
- Lead major Navy ship repair programs from proposal through completion, partnering closely with operations and project managers. This is a high-impact role with strong pay, deep customer contact, and responsibility for safety, schedule, quality, and cost.
(USA) Coach / Operations Manager Trainee – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 7530 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $31.25 – $38.46/hour (plus potential bonuses)
- Train to run a key area of a busy Walmart store, leading teams, driving sales, and managing P&L. Comes with broad retail leadership experience, strong benefits, and Walmart-paid education options through Live Better U.
Project Manager – Facilities & Renovations – Old Dominion University
- Employer: Old Dominion University
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time (essential personnel)
- Salary: Not listed
- Manage campus renovation and maintenance projects from design through construction, working with architects, engineers, and contractors. Great fit if you have facilities or construction PM experience and want stable work in a university setting.
Director of Production – Marine Hydraulics International (MHI)
- Employer: Marine Hydraulics International, Inc. (MHI Ship Repair & Services)
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Senior shipyard role overseeing all production trades and shop superintendents for Navy and commercial projects. You’ll own staffing, safety, schedule, and cost across the yard, with daily production meetings and direct impact on major contracts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and next steps, and similar roles often pop up nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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