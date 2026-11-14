Norfolk’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from campus cashiers to wireless sales and store leaders. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: GEM

GEM Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time, entry level

Salary: Not listed

Work with charitable organizations, handle donor questions, process donations, and support fundraising events. Good fit if you want mission-driven work and to grow skills in customer service, fundraising, and communications.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1555 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $14.50–$15.00/hour

Help run daily store operations, support and train associates, handle opening/closing, stocking, and customer issues. Comes with retail perks like retirement plans, educational assistance, and an EAP, plus lots of hands-on leadership experience.

Employer: Mobile Wireless

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $13.00–$20.00/hour

Sell phones, plans, and accessories in-store and at events while building repeat customers. Great if you have at least a year of retail and cash-handling experience and want flexible hours and an employee discount.

Employer: Tidewater Community College / Virginia Community College System

Location: Norfolk, VA (TCC Norfolk Campus)

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.83/hour

Handle student payments, balance the register, and support the Business Office with revenue collection and account updates. Set weekday schedule (no nights), and a good match if you have bookkeeping or banking/retail cashier experience.

Employer: BB BHF Stores, LLC

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $45,000/year

Step into a leadership track role helping manage customers, collections, inventory, and staff schedules. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support; ideal if you have retail management and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time or part-time (in person)

Full-time or part-time (in person) Pay: $12.50–$14.50/hour

Run the register, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked while helping customers find what they need. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, good for anyone with basic cash-handling and customer service skills.

Employer: Crocs

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Retail leadership (in person)

Retail leadership (in person) Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour + incentive program

Lead the sales floor, open/close the store, handle cash, and guide the team to hit sales goals. Great next step if you have 2–3 years of retail experience and want key-holder responsibility in a busy, brand-focused store.

Employer: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.79–$26.38/hour

Work in a hospital retail pharmacy, handling cash, helping customers with health and wellness items, and stocking products. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k/403b match, tuition help, and more) and steady weekday hours with rotating Saturdays.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.