Norfolk’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on tools or project numbers. Here are a few strong picks hiring right in Norfolk, VA.

Employer: Veolia

Veolia Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22–$24/hour

TIG-heavy welding role in a clean, professional metal fab shop. Day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition help make this a strong long-term spot if you like precision welding and steady work.

Employer: E.T. Gresham Company

Location: Norfolk, VA (in person)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Pay: $85,000 – $120,000/year

Lead estimating for projects up to $40M at a century-old local firm. Good fit if you know the Hampton Roads market, like digging into blueprints and bids, and want strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA (on campus)

Type: Full-time, classified

Full-time, classified Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Lead a small crew on campus construction and renovation projects, doing commercial painting and light trades work. This essential role is steady, on-site, and ideal if you have strong painting skills, can supervise others, and like a university setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Norfolk employers are hiring and experience in the trades travels well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.