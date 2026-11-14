Norfolk has a steady flow of building, cleaning, and campus maintenance jobs, especially around ODU and local nonprofits. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces looking sharp, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (includes evenings & weekends)

Full-time (includes evenings & weekends) Salary: Not listed

This role oversees custodial staff and handles daily cleaning, minor repairs, and basic security checks. Benefits include a health benefits package, paid time off, and discounted memberships, with no formal education required and experience in housekeeping supervision accepted.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA (campus)

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

You’ll maintain boilers, HVAC, and refrigeration systems and help run the campus energy management system at a journeyman level. This role is on-call at times and ideal if you have strong HVAC skills, a valid driver’s license, and Universal refrigerant certification.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA (campus)

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Help keep ODU’s grounds clean and safe through litter pickup, pressure washing, and basic waste management. Good fit if you’re comfortable working outdoors in all weather, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady campus work with room to build skills.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA (campus)

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

This job focuses on moving furniture and equipment on and off campus and setting up and breaking down for special events. Great if you’re strong, like variety in your day, and have a driver’s license and experience with trucks or forklifts.

Employer: Old Dominion University

Location: Norfolk, VA (campus)

Type: Full-time, essential personnel

Salary: Commensurate with education and experience

Handle a mix of carpentry, drywall, door, and structural repairs across campus buildings and grounds. Good match if you have solid building maintenance experience, can work independently, and hold a valid driver’s license.

Employer: The Budd Group

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 3:30pm–7:30pm)

Part-time, evenings (Mon–Fri, 3:30pm–7:30pm) Pay: $14.50/hour

Light evening schedule doing trash, restrooms, dusting, and vacuuming, perfect if you want extra income after another job or school. Requires about 1 year of cleaning experience and the ability to lift 35 lbs repeatedly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.