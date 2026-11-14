Norfolk has some very sweet cats waiting at the Norfolk SPCA for loving homes. Here are a few of the faces you can meet this week.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Ursula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Moscato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Chardonnay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Merlot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Shortcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Jack-O-Lantern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Pot Roast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Nacho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (mostly)

Black (mostly) Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

👉 Meet Rod Stewart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Norfolk kitties has caught your eye, call Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.