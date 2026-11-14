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🐱 Norfolk Cats Ready for Adoption — Kittens & Young Adults
Norfolk has some very sweet cats waiting at the Norfolk SPCA for loving homes. Here are a few of the faces you can meet this week.
Ursula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Ursula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moscato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Moscato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chardonnay
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Chardonnay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Merlot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Merlot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shortcake
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Shortcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack-O-Lantern
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Jack-O-Lantern and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pot Roast
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Pot Roast and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nacho
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Nacho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wanda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rod Stewart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
👉 Meet Rod Stewart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Norfolk kitties has caught your eye, call Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit their website to set up a meet-and-greet and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.