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Norfolk
🚧 Major Norfolk road resurfacing starts Nov. 16 through April 2027
12 days ago
🚧 Major resurfacing on E. Princess Anne & Lafayette starts Nov. 16
Two big road projects in Norfolk start Monday, Nov. 16 and run through April 2027:
- E. Princess Anne Rd. westbound from Miltate Ave. to Park Ave., plus eastbound at Sewells Point Rd. and Ingleside Rd.
- Lafayette Blvd. and E. 26th/E. 27th St. from Tidewater Dr. to Church St.
Work hours:
- Weekdays, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Some limited overnight work 7 p.m.–5 a.m.
What drivers need to know:
- Expect lane closures and brief stoppages.
- Off-duty police and flaggers will direct traffic.
- Watch for “No Stopping/No Parking” signs; temporary parking restrictions will be in place.
- Flyers will be put on cars at least 24 hours before work starts.
- Cars still parked in posted areas must be moved by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Access to homes, businesses, trash and recycling will stay open. Consider alternate routes and give yourself extra travel time.
More Info: Two Major Road Resurfacing Projects Begin Nov. 16 ...
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