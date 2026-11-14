🚧 Major resurfacing on E. Princess Anne & Lafayette starts Nov. 16

Two big road projects in Norfolk start Monday, Nov. 16 and run through April 2027:

E. Princess Anne Rd. westbound from Miltate Ave. to Park Ave. , plus eastbound at Sewells Point Rd. and Ingleside Rd.

westbound from , plus eastbound at and Lafayette Blvd. and E. 26th/E. 27th St. from Tidewater Dr. to Church St.

Work hours:

Weekdays, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Some limited overnight work 7 p.m.–5 a.m.

What drivers need to know:

Expect lane closures and brief stoppages .

and brief . Off-duty police and flaggers will direct traffic.

and will direct traffic. Watch for “No Stopping/No Parking” signs; temporary parking restrictions will be in place.

signs; will be in place. Flyers will be put on cars at least 24 hours before work starts.

work starts. Cars still parked in posted areas must be moved by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Access to homes, businesses, trash and recycling will stay open. Consider alternate routes and give yourself extra travel time.