🚧 Major HRT bus detours for Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon

The Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon on Sunday, November 22, 2026 will shut down most roads in downtown Norfolk and Ghent.

When: Bus detours from 4:00 AM–about 1:00 PM. Some downtown loop stops won’t be served until about 4:00 PM.

What’s affected:

Most downtown roads; extra closure near Waterside due to the Carnival Sunshine arrival

due to the arrival No downtown loop service for Routes 6, 8, and 45 and Fort Norfolk/Norfolk General from 4:00 AM–4:00 PM

for Routes and from Detours and missed stops on Routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 23, 44, 45 (many stops near Norfolk General, Fort Norfolk, Brambleton, Colley, Hampton Blvd, Princess Anne, 21st/38th/49th)

Riders should board and get off at the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center or use The Tide light rail to bypass closed streets.

For details or help: