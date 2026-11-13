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Norfolk
🚧 Nov 21: Downtown Norfolk bus detours & extra transit
11 days ago
🚧 Bus detours & extra transit for Norfolk Grand Illumination
Because of the Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade, expect heavy traffic and bus delays in downtown Norfolk on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from about 3:00 PM–10:00 PM.
Bus changes (Routes 6, 8, 45):
- No service to Waterside Loop: Waterside, Civic Plaza Station, MacArthur Station, Bank & Plume.
- Use the Downtown Norfolk Transit Center – 434 Saint Pauls Blvd to get on and off.
Extra service:
- The Tide light rail:
- Every 10 minutes, 4:00 PM–10:00 PM
- Every 30 minutes, 10:00 PM–11:30 PM
- No Harbor Park Station service, 5:00 PM–9:00 PM
- Elizabeth River Ferry: every 15 minutes, 4:00 PM–11:45 PM
Check real-time bus arrivals at gohrt.com (use the “My Stop” box with your stop number) or call 757-222-6100. For Spanish, call 757-222-6100 and press 2. TTY users can dial 711 (Virginia Relay).
More Info: Norfolk Grand Illumination – Hampton Roads Transi...
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