🚧 $4 transit passes for Grand Illumination Parade travel

Hampton Roads Transit is offering special $4 roundtrip passes for the Grand Illumination Parade in Downtown Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The pass covers roundtrip rides on the Tide Light Rail or Elizabeth River Ferry that day. Kids 17 and under ride free with a paying adult.

How to get a pass

Buy online at gohrt.com/gi (valid Nov. 21 only , not on other HRT services)

(valid , not on other HRT services) Scan QR codes at all light rail stations and ferry docks starting noon, Nov. 21

starting Use ticket vending machines (credit card or exact cash)

Service changes for Nov. 21

Tide: every 15 minutes until 4 p.m. , then about every 10 minutes until 10 p.m.

until , then about No service to Harbor Park Station 5–9 p.m.

Shuttle buses from Newtown Road and Military Highway to City Hall if trains are crowded; return buses from MacArthur Square to Newtown Road .

and to if trains are crowded; return buses from . Bus routes 6, 8, 45 won’t serve the Waterside loop during the event.

won’t serve the during the event. Ferry: normal 30-minute service until 4 p.m., then every 15 minutes 4–11:45 p.m., about every 10 minutes after the parade; last boat leaves Waterside at 11:45 p.m.

Free parking at Newtown Road, Military Highway, Ballentine Broad/Creek, EVMC Fort Norfolk light rail stations, and Portsmouth municipal lots for ferry riders.

For details, visit gohrt.com or call customer service 10:30 a.m.–7 p.m. on parade day.