Norfolk’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with several groups hiring people who want to help others build better lives. If you like direct service, coaching, or case management, these are worth a look.

Employer: Moms In Motion – A Virginia Service Facilitation Provider

Moms In Motion – A Virginia Service Facilitation Provider Location: Norfolk, VA (must live in Virginia; daily local travel)

(must live in Virginia; daily local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on visits; estimated $40,000–$75,000/year

Based on visits; Why it’s appealing: No degree required, but you’ll do meaningful case management work helping families navigate Medicaid Waiver programs so people with disabilities or seniors can live safely at home. Strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, tech and auto stipends, mileage and cell reimbursement) plus a mix of remote work and local home visits.

Employer: Not listed (role based at Janaf Office Building)

Not listed (role based at Janaf Office Building) Location: Norfolk, VA – 5900 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 102

– 5900 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Suite 102 Type: Full-time and part-time

Salary: $22.00–$23.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Hands-on role helping returning citizens (people coming home from incarceration) with job readiness, resumes, applications, and reentry classes in correctional facilities. Good fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a related field (or equivalent experience), like teaching or coaching adults, and want to work closely with local employers and reentry partners.

Employer: Didlake Inc.

Location: Norfolk, VA (serving Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth regions)

(serving Suffolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth regions) Type: Not stated (described as ongoing, caseload-based role)

Not stated (described as ongoing, caseload-based role) Salary: Not listed ( $1,000 sign-on bonus paid over first year)

Not listed ( paid over first year) Why it’s appealing: Mission-driven non-profit role focused on employment for people with disabilities, including job development, coaching, and follow-along support. Offers health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and ongoing training—great if you have experience in vocational rehab, case management, or supported employment and want to manage your own caseload.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.