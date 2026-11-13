Norfolk’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from campus HR to federal contractors. Here are a few solid roles if you’re organized, detail‑minded, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Infosoft Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Infosoft Healthcare Solutions Inc. Location: Norfolk, VA (Onsite)

Type: Contract, 12 months, full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.00–$24.32/hour

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Support project managers with scheduling, documentation, spreadsheets, and reporting in a building automation environment. Great fit if you’re strong in Microsoft Office (especially Excel), like tracking details and deadlines, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Tidewater Community College (Virginia Community College System)

Location: Norfolk, VA – TCC campus

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.12/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Application window: Opens 11/12/2026 – Closes 11/19/2026

Provide confidential HR office support: manage personnel files, scan and archive records, help with I‑9s, answer phones, greet visitors, and prep orientation packets. Good for someone who wants steady daytime hours, campus setting, and strong records/office work.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (Fluor Marine Propulsion, LLC)

Location: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $52,300 – $78,500/year

Requirements: U.S. citizen, able to pass federal background and drug test

Serve as the sole admin for a remote site, supporting leadership with travel, budgeting, records, safety and security programs, and employee events. Ideal if you’re experienced, love owning your space, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office, SharePoint, and handling secure processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume to match the skills they list most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.