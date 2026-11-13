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🎓 Norfolk VA Education Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Norfolk has some nice education gigs right now, especially if you like working with kids or seniors and want flexible hours.
Certified Zumba / Senior Fitness Instructor
- Employer: Kev's Gym
- Location: Norfolk, VA (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home)
- Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)
- Pay: $35–$60 per class (45–60 minutes) / Indeed lists $45–$60 per hour
Lead fun Zumba, yoga, or gentle exercise classes for seniors in local retirement and assisted living communities. You pick which class offers to accept, they handle all the admin, and you get flexible daytime hours with meaningful work.
Substitute Teacher – Early Childhood
- Employer: Ascension Episcopal Day School
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time, as-needed
- Pay: $15 per hour
Work with little ones ages 6 weeks to 5 years in a nurturing preschool setting, filling in as needed between 7:30 AM and 6:00 PM. Great if you have childcare experience and want flexible hours, plus paid trainings, bonuses, and a very family-style atmosphere.
Spanish Teacher (K–8, Montessori)
- Employer: Ghent Montessori School
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $23–$25 per hour
Teach Spanish to students from kindergarten through middle school in a well-established Montessori school. Set hours are 12:00–3:00 PM with an option to extend to 5:30 PM, plus strong benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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