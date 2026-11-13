Norfolk has some nice education gigs right now, especially if you like working with kids or seniors and want flexible hours.

Employer: Kev's Gym

Kev's Gym Location: Norfolk, VA (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home)

(local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home) Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $35–$60 per class (45–60 minutes) / Indeed lists $45–$60 per hour

Lead fun Zumba, yoga, or gentle exercise classes for seniors in local retirement and assisted living communities. You pick which class offers to accept, they handle all the admin, and you get flexible daytime hours with meaningful work.

Employer: Ascension Episcopal Day School

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time, as-needed

Pay: $15 per hour

Work with little ones ages 6 weeks to 5 years in a nurturing preschool setting, filling in as needed between 7:30 AM and 6:00 PM. Great if you have childcare experience and want flexible hours, plus paid trainings, bonuses, and a very family-style atmosphere.

Employer: Ghent Montessori School

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $23–$25 per hour

Teach Spanish to students from kindergarten through middle school in a well-established Montessori school. Set hours are 12:00–3:00 PM with an option to extend to 5:30 PM, plus strong benefits like health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.