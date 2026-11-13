⚠️ Extra HRT customer service hours for Norfolk Grand Illumination

On Saturday, November 21, Hampton Roads Transit Customer Service will have special hours to support riders going to the Norfolk Grand Illumination.

The Customer Service Call Center will be open from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM.

If you have questions about routes, schedules, or service that day, you can:

Call 757-222-6100

For Spanish: call 757-222-6100 and press 2

and press For TTY (hearing impaired): dial 711 for Virginia Relay

These hours are for Saturday, November 21 only.