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Norfolk
⚠️ Extra HRT call center hours for Grand Illumination
10 days ago
⚠️ Extra HRT customer service hours for Norfolk Grand Illumination
On Saturday, November 21, Hampton Roads Transit Customer Service will have special hours to support riders going to the Norfolk Grand Illumination.
The Customer Service Call Center will be open from 10:30 AM to 7:00 PM.
If you have questions about routes, schedules, or service that day, you can:
- Call 757-222-6100
- For Spanish: call 757-222-6100 and press 2
- For TTY (hearing impaired): dial 711 for Virginia Relay
These hours are for Saturday, November 21 only.
More Info: Grand Illumination Modified Customer Service Hours...
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