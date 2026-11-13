Norfolk has some strong leadership roles open right now, from higher ed to casinos to logistics. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Norfolk Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation)

Norfolk Casino (Boyd Gaming Corporation) Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire Table Games department—overseeing operations, staff hiring and performance, guest experience, and compliance with gaming laws. This is a fit if you know casino games inside out and have 3+ years in casino management plus strong people and customer service skills.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations for a long-standing moving and logistics company, leading office staff, drivers, and crews. Role includes financial oversight, hiring, scheduling, and resolving customer and employee issues, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, and paid holidays for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Norfolk State University

Location: Norfolk, VA (Main Campus)

Type: Full-time (Salaried)

Salary: Starting at $150,000

Application deadline: Dec 15, 2026 – 11:55 PM EST

Serve as NSU’s Chief Enrollment Officer, leading Undergraduate & Transfer Admissions, Financial Aid, Registrar, and New Student Programs. You’ll drive enrollment growth, retention, and process improvement, and need at least a master’s degree plus extensive higher-ed enrollment management experience (12+ years, with 8+ in leadership).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.