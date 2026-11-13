Norfolk neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week. Here are a few you might want to check out or share with a friend.

Item: Toys and gifts for kids ages 0–16

Condition: Used to new, but should be in good condition at least

Location: Norfolk, VA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

A local neighbor is collecting toys and gifts for children from infants up to 16 years old. They’ll accept items that are used or new, as long as they’re in good shape. If you’re cleaning out before the holidays, this is a nice way to pass things along to kids who can use them. You’ll need to message the poster on Facebook to arrange drop-off or pickup.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Two adult male cats and one 8‑month‑old male kitten

Location: Ocean View, Norfolk, VA

Source: Nextdoor

A neighbor in Ocean View is looking to rehome three male cats: two adults and one 8‑month‑old kitten. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, this could be a good chance to help animals that already live nearby. Check the listing for any extra details and to message the owner about temperament, vet history, and meet-up plans.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Beige three-seater sofa

Condition: Comfortable, slightly worn

Location: Colonial Place/Riverview, Norfolk, VA

Source: Nextdoor

This three-seater beige couch is described as comfortable and slightly worn, and would work well in a living room or lounge area. It’s in the Colonial Place/Riverview neighborhood, so plan for how you’ll transport a full-size sofa (truck, van, or a friend with one). Message the poster on Nextdoor to ask about pickup times and any measurements you might need.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Norfolk tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye—or you know someone who could use it—reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.