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📅 Free U.S.–Philippine friendship & veterans tribute with lunch
📅 Free U.S.–Philippine friendship & veterans tribute at MacArthur Memorial
Join a special civic and veterans ceremony on Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, 10am–12:30pm at the MacArthur Memorial, 198 Bank St.
This free program honors 250 years of the United States and 80 years of U.S.–Philippine friendship, first established by the 1946 Treaty of Manila.
The event includes:
- A historical tribute and short film from the MacArthur Memorial
- Keynote address by Sonny Busa
- Recognition of veterans
- Presentations from Norfolk–Cagayan de Oro and Virginia Beach–Olongapo sister city partners
- A diplomatic program celebrating 80 years of U.S.–Philippine relations
Veterans, active-duty service members, families, and community members are all welcome. Lunch is provided at no cost.
Registration is encouraged. Sign up for this FREE program on Eventbrite to reserve your spot and lunch.
More Info: Allies in Freedom: America 250 & 80 Years of U.S.–...
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