📅 Free U.S.–Philippine friendship & veterans tribute at MacArthur Memorial

Join a special civic and veterans ceremony on Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, 10am–12:30pm at the MacArthur Memorial, 198 Bank St.

This free program honors 250 years of the United States and 80 years of U.S.–Philippine friendship, first established by the 1946 Treaty of Manila.

The event includes:

A historical tribute and short film from the MacArthur Memorial

Keynote address by Sonny Busa

Recognition of veterans

Presentations from Norfolk–Cagayan de Oro and Virginia Beach–Olongapo sister city partners

and sister city partners A diplomatic program celebrating 80 years of U.S.–Philippine relations

Veterans, active-duty service members, families, and community members are all welcome. Lunch is provided at no cost.

Registration is encouraged. Sign up for this FREE program on Eventbrite to reserve your spot and lunch.