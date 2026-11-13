💰 Norfolk, VA Accounting Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Norfolk’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around federal and maritime work. If you’ve got accounting or analysis skills, there are several solid roles paying $74K–$106K+.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

UICGS / Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $90,000–$100,000/year (target range)

(target range) Clearance: Active Secret clearance required

Support Navy business operations with budgeting, forecasting, and project financials. This role is a fit if you know federal/Navy finance, Navy ERP, G-Invoicing, and want to own dashboards, analytics, and process improvements.

Employer: CMA CGM

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: $83,000–$106,000/year

Lead the corporate accounting team for a major global shipping company. You’ll manage the general ledger, P&L analysis, audits, and reconciliations, with room for bonuses, strong benefits, and professional development if you have 5–10 years of accounting leadership.

Employer: Quattro Consulting LLC

Client: NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic (U.S. Navy)

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic (U.S. Navy) Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (onsite federal support)

Full-time (onsite federal support) Salary: $74,000–$93,000/year

Work with Navy financial systems: review funding documents, analyze accounting data, and help fix errors in federal accounting systems. Good match if you have 3+ years in accounting/finance, strong Excel, and can pass a federal background check.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Norfolk employers often hire for similar roles off the same posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.