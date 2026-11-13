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🛒 Norfolk Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Norfolk’s retail scene is busy, especially around travel and base traffic. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager II – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1555 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$16.75/hour
Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, lead and train staff, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and neat. Comes with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Stock Person / Gift Shop Associate – Faber Coe & Gregg
- Employer: Faber Coe & Gregg
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time (part-time also considered)
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a fun, relaxed gift shop serving travelers with souvenirs, snacks, and travel items. Mix of customer service, register work, stocking, unloading trucks, and light food handling, with flexible scheduling.
(NEX Norfolk) Specialty Sales Associate – Tailoring
- Employer: Navy Exchange (NAVSTA Norfolk)
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Flexible part-time (0–19.5 hours)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour, based on experience
- Unposting Date: November 19, 2026
Front-line retail role helping customers with clothing and military uniforms, including taking measurements for tailored items. Good fit if you enjoy fashion details, staying active on the sales floor, and working varied hours including weekends and holidays.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different schedules and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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