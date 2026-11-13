Norfolk’s retail scene is busy, especially around travel and base traffic. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1555 E Bayview Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23503

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$16.75/hour

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, lead and train staff, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves stocked and neat. Comes with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Faber Coe & Gregg

Faber Coe & Gregg Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time (part-time also considered)

Pay: Not listed

Work in a fun, relaxed gift shop serving travelers with souvenirs, snacks, and travel items. Mix of customer service, register work, stocking, unloading trucks, and light food handling, with flexible scheduling.

Employer: Navy Exchange (NAVSTA Norfolk)

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Flexible part-time (0–19.5 hours)

Pay: From $15.00/hour, based on experience

Unposting Date: November 19, 2026

Front-line retail role helping customers with clothing and military uniforms, including taking measurements for tailored items. Good fit if you enjoy fashion details, staying active on the sales floor, and working varied hours including weekends and holidays.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.