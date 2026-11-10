🚔 Norfolk VA Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Norfolk’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level security to higher-responsibility safety management. If you like structure, clear rules, and helping keep people safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Norfolk, VA (aerospace & defense site)

(aerospace & defense site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

You’ll manage secure entry at an aerospace/defense facility—checking credentials, monitoring access, and doing patrols. Daytime schedule with one afternoon/evening shift, paid training, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and a retirement plan.

Employer: NSC

Location: Norfolk, VA (Hybrid, ~50% nationwide travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead safety for marine/shipyard worksites, building and running safety programs, inspections, and OSHA Maritime training. Best for someone with 5+ years maritime safety experience and a Bachelor’s in Safety/Industrial Hygiene or similar who’s ready for a higher-level role with travel.

Employer: New Age Protection Inc.

Location: Norfolk, VA (secure government facility)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 0600–1400 )

Full-time (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on supervisor role at a secure government site, leading a guard team and handling access control, patrols, and incident reports. Requires an active Top Secret (TS) clearance, prior security experience, and offers benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking for steady work in security or safety.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.