🐱 Playful Norfolk Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes

Norfolk has some very sweet cats looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Mono is a fluffy, longhaired baby boy with a mostly white coat and lots of charm. He’s still very young, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime, gentle training, and plenty of love as he grows.

If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, Mono could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Mono and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young (around 4 months)

Young (around 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Critter Cavalry Rescue - VA

Source description highlights: Sweet, silly, and full of sparkle Playful and energetic Loves crinkly and noisy toys Socialized with children , small dogs , and other cats



Sprinkles is a lively tuxedo girl with a big personality. She loves toys that make noise and is always ready for her next adventure. Because she’s already used to kids, small dogs, and other cats, she could be a great fit for a busy, fun household.

If you want a playful kitten who will keep you laughing, Sprinkles might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet KITTEN SPRINKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Maise is a mostly white baby girl with a short, sleek coat. As a young kitten, she’ll need a patient, loving home where she can learn, play, and feel safe while she grows up.

Families looking for a sweet little kitten to raise will want to meet Maise.

👉 Meet Maise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Norfolk, VA area, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these kitties with friends, or starting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these cats get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.