🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Norfolk

Norfolk has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and is ready to give lots of love to the right home.

Breed: Carolina Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Carolina Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male (neutered)

Male (neutered) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue - VA

Personality: Eager to please, intelligent, playful, medium energy, affectionate, curious

Eager to please, intelligent, playful, medium energy, affectionate, curious Good with: People of all ages, including children 5+

People of all ages, including children 5+ Background: Saved from euthanasia at a high-intake Texas shelter and fostered for several months in Tennessee. Needs a new home because the resident dogs in his foster home do not get along with him.

Bandit is a bright, loving young dog who wants to learn and be part of a family. If you can offer him a safe, stable home, he’s ready to be your loyal buddy.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Rescue: For Adoption By Private Owner (Norfolk, VA)

Reina is being rehomed by a private owner in Norfolk, with a very low adoption fee to help her find a loving, committed home.

👉 Meet Reina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Snoop is a fluffy Great Pyrenees mix puppy at the Norfolk SPCA, looking for a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a big, growing pup.

👉 Meet Snoop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Hound mix

Great Pyrenees / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Glorilla is a sweet Great Pyrenees/Hound mix puppy who will likely grow into a larger, active dog. She’s ready to learn, play, and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Glorilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix

Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan

Brown/Chocolate with Tan Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

LeToya is a Lab/Poodle mix puppy who may grow into an energetic, smart companion. She’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet LeToya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $160

Shelter: Norfolk SPCA

Phone: (757) 622-3319

Personality: Sweet, adventurous, curious, energetic

Sweet, adventurous, curious, energetic Good with: Other dogs and children

Other dogs and children Needs: Secure fencing and a big, safe backyard (she’s an escape artist) A family with shepherd experience who understands her energy and intelligence Support healing from a CCL tear from about 8 weeks ago (follow vet guidance and activity limits)



Sabel is a loving, active girl who wants a family that can keep her safe, busy, and help her finish healing.

👉 Meet Sabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: CHANEL / Chenal

CHANEL / Chenal Breed: Toy Poodle

Toy Poodle Age: Adult (about 6.5 years)

Adult (about 6.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue - VA

Personality: Sweet, sophisticated, gentle, funny, very people-focused

Sweet, sophisticated, gentle, funny, very people-focused Good with: Big dogs and small dogs; enjoys being around people

Chanel is a tiny, loving “little lady” who enjoys company and affection. She’s the kind of dog you want to scoop up and cuddle, and she’s ready for a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Norfolk, VA, please consider visiting the Norfolk SPCA or reaching out to the listed rescues and owners. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.