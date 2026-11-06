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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Norfolk
Norfolk has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and is ready to give lots of love to the right home.
BANDIT
- Breed: Carolina Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male (neutered)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue - VA
- Personality: Eager to please, intelligent, playful, medium energy, affectionate, curious
- Good with: People of all ages, including children 5+
- Background: Saved from euthanasia at a high-intake Texas shelter and fostered for several months in Tennessee. Needs a new home because the resident dogs in his foster home do not get along with him.
Bandit is a bright, loving young dog who wants to learn and be part of a family. If you can offer him a safe, stable home, he’s ready to be your loyal buddy.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reina
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter/Rescue: For Adoption By Private Owner (Norfolk, VA)
Reina is being rehomed by a private owner in Norfolk, with a very low adoption fee to help her find a loving, committed home.
👉 Meet Reina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snoop
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
Snoop is a fluffy Great Pyrenees mix puppy at the Norfolk SPCA, looking for a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a big, growing pup.
👉 Meet Snoop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Glorilla
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
Glorilla is a sweet Great Pyrenees/Hound mix puppy who will likely grow into a larger, active dog. She’s ready to learn, play, and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Glorilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LeToya
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Tan
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
LeToya is a Lab/Poodle mix puppy who may grow into an energetic, smart companion. She’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet LeToya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sabel
- Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Adoption Fee: $160
- Shelter: Norfolk SPCA
- Phone: (757) 622-3319
- Personality: Sweet, adventurous, curious, energetic
- Good with: Other dogs and children
- Needs:
- Secure fencing and a big, safe backyard (she’s an escape artist)
- A family with shepherd experience who understands her energy and intelligence
- Support healing from a CCL tear from about 8 weeks ago (follow vet guidance and activity limits)
Sabel is a loving, active girl who wants a family that can keep her safe, busy, and help her finish healing.
👉 Meet Sabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHANEL
- Name on listing: CHANEL / Chenal
- Breed: Toy Poodle
- Age: Adult (about 6.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter/Rescue: Critter Cavalry Rescue - VA
- Personality: Sweet, sophisticated, gentle, funny, very people-focused
- Good with: Big dogs and small dogs; enjoys being around people
Chanel is a tiny, loving “little lady” who enjoys company and affection. She’s the kind of dog you want to scoop up and cuddle, and she’s ready for a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Norfolk, VA, please consider visiting the Norfolk SPCA or reaching out to the listed rescues and owners. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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