🚚 Norfolk, VA Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Norfolk’s logistics scene is busy thanks to the port and military presence. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping goods, gear, and projects moving on time.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.59 – $35.68/hour + benefits

This role supports equipment contracts from order to billing—scheduling, forecasting revenue, handling vendor purchases, and helping keep projects on budget. Good fit if you’re organized, strong with Excel/Office, and have 2–5 years experience in operations, scheduling, or supporting field teams.

Employer: NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk

Location: Norfolk Naval Base, VA

Type: Full-time (Federal civilian)

Salary: Not listed (GS-level federal role)

Work in the Industrial Support / ATAC / MHE area, managing contracts, funding, and inventory for Navy material handling equipment. Ideal if you have GS-09 equivalent experience in contracting and logistics, know Navy supply/ERP systems, and want a mission-driven federal career with strong benefits.

Employer: VSS Logistics

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day warehouse operations across multiple sites—receiving, storage, shipping, inventory counts, and safety—while also handling customer orders and vendor relationships. Great for someone who’s hands-on, can lift up to 50+ lbs, use ERP and Excel, and wants both operations and customer-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—logistics skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.