📣 Norfolk, VA Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $75K+ Paths

Norfolk’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level reps to territory managers. If you like talking to people and closing deals, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: ADP

Location: Norfolk, VA (field-based in local territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,200 – $79,800/year + uncapped commission

Fortune 250 company, strong sales training, and uncapped commissions selling payroll/HR solutions to small businesses (1–49 employees). Great for early-career or career-changers who want structured training, modern sales tech, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: ADP

Location: Norfolk, VA (hybrid: 3 days office / 2 days home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.92 – $40.87/hour

Client-retention focused role where you analyze reports, contact clients, and use negotiation skills to save at-risk accounts. Good fit if you like data, problem-solving, and service-heavy sales support with steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Neb Doctors / Pumps for Mom

Location: Norfolk, VA (Tidewater/Virginia Beach territory)

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Salary: Base pay + quarterly bonus (amount not listed)

Hands-on role delivering and stocking respiratory and maternity equipment at clinics and hospitals, while building relationships with medical staff. Comes with a company vehicle, benefits, 401(k) match, stock options, PTO, and Monday–Friday 9–5 hours.

Employer: Liberty Mutual Insurance

Location: Remote in VA (must live in an approved state such as VA)

Type: Full-time, remote

Salary: ~$45,000 base; average $55K–$75K with commission; top agents $85K+

Inbound-only sales (no cold calls) helping customers choose auto/home insurance over the phone. Paid training, paid P&C licensing if needed, benefits from day one, and all equipment provided—ideal if you want strong earning potential from home.

Employer: First American Home Warranty

Location: Norfolk-based territory (Norfolk, Richmond, Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina)

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: Base pay + bonus + commission (amount not listed)

B2B field role selling home warranty services, doing product demos, and attending trade shows while managing a multi-city territory. Best for experienced reps (2–5 years B2B) who are comfortable traveling by car and owning their numbers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists nearby roles or similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.