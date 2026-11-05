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Norfolk
🏥 Norfolk VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
3 days ago
Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and skilled nursing. Lots of options here whether you want travel contracts, bedside care, or leadership.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist – $2,090/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,090 per week
Work inpatient PT while exploring Norfolk. Solid 13-week contract with daytime hours and nationwide travel support plus 401k and referral bonuses.
Travel Pediatric Respiratory Therapist – $1,895/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr evening shifts
- Pay: $1,895 per week
Peds RT role on evening shifts, great if you like working with kids and want a shorter workweek. Includes 401k and referral bonus perks.
Local Contract Occupational Therapist – $56/hr
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Pay: $56 per hour + $600 travel bonus
Day-shift OT treating adults in rehab-focused settings. Day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus.
Patient Care Coordinator – Fertility Clinic
- Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility
- Location: Norfolk, VA (floats to Virginia Beach)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri between 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, some weekends/holidays
- Pay: $22–$24 per hour
Front-line role supporting fertility patients with education, counseling, and coordination. Great fit if you have 1+ year healthcare experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Travel PICU RN – $2,247/week Nights
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,247 per week (estimated)
PICU contract at a top Virginia hospital. Requires 3+ years ICU and strong cardiac background. Day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.
Registered Nurse – Resource Pool (Nights)
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, night shift, Med/Surg & inpatient float
- Pay: $41.93–$61.01/hr + differentials & bonus potential
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)
High-paying float pool role for RNs with 18+ months experience. Strong benefits, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, student debt paydown, and more.
Occupational Therapist – PRN Acute
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: PRN, first shift (days)
- Pay (FT range reference): $95,825–$140,961/year equivalent
PRN OT in acute care—great if you want flexibility while keeping hospital skills sharp. Requires OT degree, NBCOT, VA license, BLS, and 1 year of experience.
Inpatient Case Manager RN – Weekend Days
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, weekend days (3x12 or 4x10)
- Pay: $89,544–$136,468/year + weekend differential
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)
Ideal for RNs wanting to move into case management and discharge planning. Onsite role with strong PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.
Surgical Technologists – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time & PRN, first and third shifts
- Pay: $30.26–$44.75/hr
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 + relocation for qualified candidates
OR-based role assisting surgeons in a Level I trauma center. Requires VA Surg Tech license, NBSTSA/NCCA cert, BLS.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – FT Evenings
- Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Norfolk
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, 3 PM–11 PM, with shift differential
- Pay: Up to $23.16/hr
Evening CNA role in a 169-bed rehab/long-term care facility. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, uniform allowance, and next-day pay options.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner – Fee for Service
- Employer: Thriveworks
- Location: Norfolk, VA (telemedicine, must live and be licensed in VA)
- Type: Full-time, W2 Fee-for-Service, 25–35 clinical hrs/week
- Pay Range: $130,000–$187,000/year (volume-based)
PMHNP role treating primarily adults and teens via telehealth. Includes 401(k) with 3% match, health benefits, PTO, CEU reimbursement, malpractice coverage, and remote MA support.
Physical Therapist (PT) – SNF
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, shift varies
- Pay: $39–$50/hr + $5,000 refer-a-friend bonus
SNF-based PT role focused on restoring function and independence. Offers daily pay option, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, and growth programs.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,732/week Nights
- Employer: Anders Group
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Pay: $1,732 per week
Night-shift RT contract with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,434/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Pay: $2,434 per week
Day-shift Nuc Med contract with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,587/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Pay: $2,587 per week
Another strong Nuc Med travel option with slightly higher weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Medical Laboratory Scientist – Microbiology
- Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, first shift (days)
- Pay: $37.13–$54.39/hr
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)
Day-shift micro lab role for MLS/MT/MLT with ASCP/AMT/AAB certification. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.
Veterinarian – Mission Pet Health Network
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time
Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual. Robust health benefits, 401(k) with match, CE allowance, mentorship, and access to a large veterinary network.
Travel Inpatient Pediatric Physical Therapist – $2,246/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Norfolk, VA (Kempsville Health Center Orthopedic Clinic / CHKD)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Pay: $2,246 per week
Peds inpatient PT contract; pediatrics experience and flu vaccine are required. ALOIS offers high pay, housing stipends, bonuses, and CE credits.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – SNF
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, 7a–7p or 7p–7a
- Pay: $31–$35/hr
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on (paid quarterly)
SNF LPN role with a chance to qualify for up to $50,000 in student loan help via the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program (if eligible). Includes daily pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k).
Surgical Tech – Day Shift
- Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- Type: Full-time, first (day) shift with ~4 on-call shifts/month
- Pay: $30.26–$44.75/hr
- Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 (qualified candidates)
Day-shift OR tech role in a major teaching and trauma center. Requires VA Surg Tech license, NBSTSA/NCCA cert, BLS and offers full Sentara benefits, PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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