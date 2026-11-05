🏥 Norfolk VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Norfolk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and skilled nursing. Lots of options here whether you want travel contracts, bedside care, or leadership.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr day shifts Pay: $2,090 per week

Work inpatient PT while exploring Norfolk. Solid 13-week contract with daytime hours and nationwide travel support plus 401k and referral bonuses.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr evening shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr evening shifts Pay: $1,895 per week

Peds RT role on evening shifts, great if you like working with kids and want a shorter workweek. Includes 401k and referral bonus perks.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr days Pay: $56 per hour + $600 travel bonus

Day-shift OT treating adults in rehab-focused settings. Day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus.

Employer: Shady Grove Fertility / US Fertility

Location: Norfolk, VA (floats to Virginia Beach)

(floats to Virginia Beach) Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri between 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , some weekends/holidays

, Mon–Fri between , some weekends/holidays Pay: $22–$24 per hour

Front-line role supporting fertility patients with education, counseling, and coordination. Great fit if you have 1+ year healthcare experience and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel RN , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr night shifts Pay: $2,247 per week (estimated)

PICU contract at a top Virginia hospital. Requires 3+ years ICU and strong cardiac background. Day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , night shift , Med/Surg & inpatient float

, , Med/Surg & inpatient float Pay: $41.93–$61.01/hr + differentials & bonus potential

+ differentials & bonus potential Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)

High-paying float pool role for RNs with 18+ months experience. Strong benefits, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, student debt paydown, and more.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Leigh Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: PRN , first shift (days)

, first shift (days) Pay (FT range reference): $95,825–$140,961/year equivalent

PRN OT in acute care—great if you want flexibility while keeping hospital skills sharp. Requires OT degree, NBCOT, VA license, BLS, and 1 year of experience.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , weekend days (3x12 or 4x10)

, weekend days (3x12 or 4x10) Pay: $89,544–$136,468/year + weekend differential

+ weekend differential Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)

Ideal for RNs wanting to move into case management and discharge planning. Onsite role with strong PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time & PRN , first and third shifts

, first and third shifts Pay: $30.26–$44.75/hr

Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 + relocation for qualified candidates

OR-based role assisting surgeons in a Level I trauma center. Requires VA Surg Tech license, NBSTSA/NCCA cert, BLS.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Norfolk

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , 3 PM–11 PM , with shift differential

, , with shift differential Pay: Up to $23.16/hr

Evening CNA role in a 169-bed rehab/long-term care facility. Offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, uniform allowance, and next-day pay options.

Employer: Thriveworks

Location: Norfolk, VA (telemedicine, must live and be licensed in VA)

(telemedicine, must live and be licensed in VA) Type: Full-time, W2 Fee-for-Service , 25–35 clinical hrs/week

, 25–35 clinical hrs/week Pay Range: $130,000–$187,000/year (volume-based)

PMHNP role treating primarily adults and teens via telehealth. Includes 401(k) with 3% match, health benefits, PTO, CEU reimbursement, malpractice coverage, and remote MA support.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , shift varies

, shift varies Pay: $39–$50/hr + $5,000 refer-a-friend bonus

SNF-based PT role focused on restoring function and independence. Offers daily pay option, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, and growth programs.

Employer: Anders Group

Anders Group Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr nights Pay: $1,732 per week

Night-shift RT contract with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, travel reimbursements, and referral bonuses.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr days Pay: $2,434 per week

Day-shift Nuc Med contract with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr days Pay: $2,587 per week

Another strong Nuc Med travel option with slightly higher weekly pay. Includes medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Sentara Health – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , first shift (days)

, first shift (days) Pay: $37.13–$54.39/hr

Bonus: Sign-on up to $20,000 (qualified candidates)

Day-shift micro lab role for MLS/MT/MLT with ASCP/AMT/AAB certification. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual. Robust health benefits, 401(k) with match, CE allowance, mentorship, and access to a large veterinary network.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Norfolk, VA (Kempsville Health Center Orthopedic Clinic / CHKD)

(Kempsville Health Center Orthopedic Clinic / CHKD) Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days

, 13 weeks, , 8-hr days Pay: $2,246 per week

Peds inpatient PT contract; pediatrics experience and flu vaccine are required. ALOIS offers high pay, housing stipends, bonuses, and CE credits.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , 7a–7p or 7p–7a

, Pay: $31–$35/hr

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on (paid quarterly)

SNF LPN role with a chance to qualify for up to $50,000 in student loan help via the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program (if eligible). Includes daily pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k).

Employer: Sentara – Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Location: Norfolk, VA

Type: Full-time , first (day) shift with ~4 on-call shifts/month

, first (day) shift with ~4 on-call shifts/month Pay: $30.26–$44.75/hr

Bonus: Sign-on up to $15,000 (qualified candidates)

Day-shift OR tech role in a major teaching and trauma center. Requires VA Surg Tech license, NBSTSA/NCCA cert, BLS and offers full Sentara benefits, PTO, 401(k)/403(b) match, tuition assistance, and student debt paydown.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.